John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

HPS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.92. 41,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

