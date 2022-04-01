John J. Boniface Sells 2,725 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $10,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.