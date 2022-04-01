John J. Boniface Sells 2,725 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $10,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
