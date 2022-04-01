John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.66

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 298,742 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.35.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

