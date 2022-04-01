John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 3,322 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.25. 6,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,944. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $12,848,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after buying an additional 250,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.