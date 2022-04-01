Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

