Jonathan Emms Acquires 15,079 Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Emms bought 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £5,428.44 ($7,110.87).
Shares of LON:CIR opened at GBX 36.05 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £150.86 million and a P/E ratio of 40.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Circassia Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.95 ($0.65).
Circassia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
