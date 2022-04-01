Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $289.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:JLL opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

