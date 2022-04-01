JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($124.18) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VAR1 traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €89.90 ($98.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,854 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a fifty-two week high of €165.90 ($182.31).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

