JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($124.18) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VAR1 traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €89.90 ($98.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,854 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a fifty-two week high of €165.90 ($182.31).
About Varta (Get Rating)
