JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $180.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $140.11 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

