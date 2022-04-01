JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.39.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

