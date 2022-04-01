JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EENEF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Electrocomponents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Electrocomponents to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,350.00.

EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

