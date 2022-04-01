JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,442 ($18.89) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.07) to GBX 1,670 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,691.40 ($22.16).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.98). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,241.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,269.08.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

