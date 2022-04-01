Juliana L. Chugg Acquires 1,925 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of DRI stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
