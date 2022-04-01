Juliana L. Chugg Acquires 1,925 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

