Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

