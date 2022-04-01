Jurgen Leohold Sells 20,717 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 20,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $373,320.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $257,094.00.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

