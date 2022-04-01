K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.86.

TSE KNT opened at C$9.14 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

