Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,433.54

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,433.54 ($18.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,313 ($17.20). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,323 ($17.33), with a volume of 87,042 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($24.63) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,433.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,707.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

