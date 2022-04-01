Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of KALU traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.16. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,290. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -265.52%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,213 shares of company stock worth $314,169 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after buying an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

