Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

