Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.
KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.
Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 248,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 470,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.