Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.42. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 248,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 470,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

