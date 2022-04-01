Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.33 million and the highest is $37.23 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $23.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $156.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.65 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

KPTI stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 582,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 467,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 314,950 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.