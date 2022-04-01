KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $49.70. 336,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

