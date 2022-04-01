KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

KB Home stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,670,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.