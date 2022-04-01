Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.26. 38,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,359. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

