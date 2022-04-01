KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

KMPH opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. City State Bank bought a new stake in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in KemPharm by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

