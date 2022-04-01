Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 271,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,559. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.