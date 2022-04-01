Kendall Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $2,002,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 108.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.83. 2,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.88. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

