Kendall Capital Management Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.36. 32,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

