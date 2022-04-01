Kendall Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,397. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.21 and a 52 week high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

