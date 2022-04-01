Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRYAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €138.00 ($151.65) to €125.00 ($137.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. 18,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

