Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $262.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day moving average of $278.60. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $192.59 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

