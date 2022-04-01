Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $198.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $223.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.93.

