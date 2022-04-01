Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sonos by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

