KeyCorp Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.02 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.