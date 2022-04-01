Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 4,356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.8 days.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.63. 3,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. Keyera has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

