Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.