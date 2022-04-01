KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Cap of $780,983.71

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $780,983.71 and approximately $3,087.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.26 or 0.07381074 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99935717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046647 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.