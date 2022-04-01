Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,150 by Analysts at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,606 ($34.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,674.26. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

