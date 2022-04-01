Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,620 ($34.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 79.48. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,335.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,674.26.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

