Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO Sells $377,200.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

