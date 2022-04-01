Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.