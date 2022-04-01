Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits Market Cap of $383,948.28

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $383,948.28 and approximately $450,100.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.38 or 0.07444968 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,305.16 or 0.99971789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

