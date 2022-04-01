Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kingsway Financial Services to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 716 3111 2738 158 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Kingsway Financial Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsway Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million -$340,000.00 -550,000.00 Kingsway Financial Services Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,784.50

Kingsway Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services competitors beat Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

