Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €97.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €97.00 ($106.59) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.31 ($103.63).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €60.00 ($65.93) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.