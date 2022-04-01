Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Kirby worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

