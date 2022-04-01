Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Insider Purchases £21,750 in Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) insider Gerard T. Murray acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £21,750 ($28,490.96).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kitwave Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
About Kitwave Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.