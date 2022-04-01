Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Insider Purchases £21,750 in Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) insider Gerard T. Murray acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £21,750 ($28,490.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kitwave Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

