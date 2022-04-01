KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $83.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 3,450,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.