Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Raised to €18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KLPEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.77.

KLPEF opened at $26.80 on Monday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

