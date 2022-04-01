Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CFO Sells $569,250.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Knowles by 2,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

