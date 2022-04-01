Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.77 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

